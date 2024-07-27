Quiz! Can you name all 18 members of Team GB's Olympic squad from London 2012?

By
published

A one-off Team GB Olympic side competed at the 2012 London Games - can you name the whole squad?

Team GB in action at the London 2012 Olympic Games
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's time for another football quiz here at FourFourTwo, as we ask you to name the squad from Team GB's last participation in the Olympic men's football tournament back in 2012. 

It's hard to believe it was 12 whole years ago, right?

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.