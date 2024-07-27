Quiz! Can you name all 18 members of Team GB's Olympic squad from London 2012?

It's time for another football quiz here at FourFourTwo, as we ask you to name the squad from Team GB's last participation in the Olympic men's football tournament back in 2012.

It's hard to believe it was 12 whole years ago, right?

The competition is now underway to fill that football void in your life that has followed the conclusion of Euro 2024, but as has usually been the case in the modern era, there will be no Team GB competing for the gold medal.

This is due primarily because the home nations are governed separately in football, with England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland failing to agree on fielding a side, amid historic fears that the latter trio could lose their standing in UEFA and FIFA should they combine as a single entity.

But they did all come together for the London 2012 Olympic Games, as Stuart Pearce led a one-off Team GB for the tournament on home soil - and we want you to name his 18-man squad. We're putting eight minutes on the clock for you to name all 18 players.

