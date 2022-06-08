Quiz! Can you name every player to have reached 50+ international goals?

10 minutes on the clock, 48 players to guess.

Scoring 50 goals at international level is something special. To reach half a century of caps is impressive enough.

But the list of players who have struck the magic number is a weird and wonderful collection of footballers from around the globe. You've got the big names, of course: the ones that you would wholly expect to have smashed the milestone – and then some, in some cases.

And then there are the players that you might struggle naming. Who's that prolific Iraqi on our list today? The forward from the United Arab Emirates who's notched a whopping 80 over his career? Or the Indonesian on our list who played the majority of his career in the 1970s? We're going to be honest with you – you may struggle with this one.

80% in this quiz is an impressive score. If you get all 48, you might be the biggest football genius we've ever seen…

