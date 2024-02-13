Quiz! Can you name every PFA Young Player of the Year in the Premier League era?

Dele Alli presented with his PFA Young Player of the Year Award

6 minutes on the clock, 31 players to guess.

There's nothing quite like seeing an exciting young talent burst onto the scene and wondering where their career could take them in the future.

Potential is an elusive concept and notoriously hard to quantify, but all the more intriguing for its unpredictable nature. Early success is so difficult to maintain.

The PFA Young Player of the Year Award has been around since 1973, as professionals are asked to vote for the brightest prospect of the season, many of whom have gone on to become global stars.

How many winners can you name from the Premier League era? Some even claimed the trophy twice.

