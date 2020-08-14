Quiz! Can you name the starting XI from every Barcelona Champions League final win?

Ten minutes on the clock, 55 players to guess. How many can you name?

They're regarded as one of the most decorated clubs of all time, but believe it or not, it took Barcelona almost 30 years to win a European Cup.

They've not wasted time, since. Barca now have five of Old Big Ears in their decorated trophy room, with four of them coming in the last 15 years.

Tonight, Barcelona face Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the tournament that they became so associated with under Pep Guardiola. Will they taste glory again? Who knows. All we want from you today is to name who the class of 2020 would be in a league with.

That's the European Cup final wins of 1992 - under Johan Cruyff - 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015. We're pretty sure you've heard of some of the players...

