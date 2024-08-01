Quiz! Can you name the 92 clubs in England's top four leagues for 2024/25?
Our latest quiz is all about your knowledge of the top four division in the English football
Another day, another football quiz and as we get ready for the 2024/25 season, we're asking you to name all 92 clubs in the top four divisions of English football.
Remembering each and every one of the 92 is never as easy as it sounds, especially as it changes every year. And what's more, you're against the clock for this one.
So how many can you get?
Starting with the Premier League champions, your mission today is to go down the leagues and see if you can name four divisions worth of teams.
We've put 15 minutes on the clock, and you have 92 teams to name.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
