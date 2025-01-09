Quiz! Can you name the top 100 clubs in FA Cup history?

The Emirates FA Cup will be contested once again at Wembley this May

FA Cup weekend is upon us, and there's only one true way to celebrate: testing your knowledge of the competition with a quiz!

As many as 64 teams go into battle over the next few days to decide who progresses to the next round.

There are plenty of ties to sink your teeth into, from the glamour of Manchester United travelling to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal, to Tottenham Hotspur's just-as-glamourous trip to the Lamb Ground, to face fifth-tier side Tamworth.

Already too excited? We know we are, so to whet everybody's appetite, we've got this FA Cup-themed quiz to kick the weekend off.

There's a lot of teams to name here – 100 of them, to be precise – so we've allowed you 15 minutes to spew out as many names as you can.

We've ranked the top 100 teams, assigning three points to each side for every game they've won in the competition – and don't forget, you can sign into Kwizly for a hint!

How many can you name? Tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo, and be sure to share this quiz with your mates to decide who takes the FA Cup crown.

