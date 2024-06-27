Quiz! Can you recite every word of John Barnes' World In Motion rap?

John Barnes in the studio as England recorded World In Motion in 1990

For our latest quiz we're not asking you to recall a 2000s line-up, name every England player to be born on a Wednesday or anything like that. No, today's is about your ability to recall the famous John Barnes rap from World in Motion.

So how well do you remember it?

Famously, Smithy and Gavin couldn't remember every word in Gavin and Stacey – leading to Gav's parents having to join in. Can you do better?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Xavi or Iniesta? 10 questions on Spain and Barcelona's iconic midfield duo

The New Order classic remains the greatest football song ever released and provided the soundtrack for Italia 90, an era-defining tournament which brought us England's first-ever penalty shootout defeat.

We're giving you three minutes to spit out all 85 words of the iconic rap. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you get right?

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

More quizzes

Quiz! Can you name every nation England have a 100% record against?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Quiz! Can you name every player with over 10 goals for England?

Quiz! Can you guess 25 correct answers in our Big England quiz?

Quiz! Can you name every player Gareth Southgate has selected for an England tournament squad?

Quiz! Can you name every member of England's Euro 96 squad and their squad numbers?

