Quiz! Can you name the Ajax line-up from the Champions League game against Real Madrid in 2019?
Tell us all 11 Amsterdammers to start one of the most astonishing football matches in recent history
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.
As Ajax tore European champions Real Madrid apart in their backyard – becoming the first team in four years to send Los Blancos out of the Champions League, there was one man watching on with a little more regret than the rest.
Oh, Sergio Ramos, what had you done? The veteran vertebra of trophy hauls had taken what he thought to be a harmless booking in the first leg, ruling him out of the formality of overcoming this unspectacular Ajax side but fresh, his copybook unblemished for the next round.
Not only did UEFA take exception to Ramos trying to cheat the system and punish him further, the second leg between Ajax and Real played out like nothing the perfectly-coiffed captain of the Bernabeu imagined.
The images are no doubt still seared in his mind. But given how good Erik ten Hag's boys were that night, even two Ramoses (Ramii?) at the back wouldn't have stemmed the flow.
