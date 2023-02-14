Quiz! Can you name the Tottenham Hotspur line-up from the Champions League game against Manchester City in 2019?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

The Champions League is reserved for the elite in Europe – but that doesn't mean it's too good for a little chaos here and there.

This is a competition that has delivered unparalleled madness over the years, after all. And 2019's fixture between Tottenham and Manchester City really does epitomise that.

With a slender lead in the first leg, Spurs just needed to keep their cool and see this one over the line. What followed was one of the most bonkers matches in the history of the competition, with Mauricio Pochettino's team scoring three times to give them the away goal advantage.

They very nearly threw it away – but for a very late VAR call. What an epic, this was.

