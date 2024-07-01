Line-up quiz! Can you name the France line-up from their 2018 World Cup win over Belgium?

Didier Deschamps has won the World Cup with France as both a player and a manager (Owen Humphreys/PA)

France came into Euro 2024 as the clear favourites but the group stage didn't quite go to plan, with Austria pipping them to top spot.

That's left Les Bleus on the difficult side of the draw, facing Belgium today for a spot in the quarter-finals.

The two sides have met many times before, including in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, where France won 1-0 to put them just a game away from glory.

TRY NEXT

They prevailed against Croatia in the final, making Didier Deschamps the third person to win the tournament as both a player and a manager. Deschamps is still in charge but the France team has changed considerably since then, as a new generation comes to the fore.

So why not test your knowledge of the players who started that crucial win over Belgium six years ago?

There's no time limit for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many can you name?

