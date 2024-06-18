Quiz! Can you name every game Cristiano Ronaldo has ever scored in for Portugal?

We're after your Cristiano Ronaldo knowledge in today's latest big quiz

Our latest big football quiz is here and it's all about Cristiano Ronaldo as we want you to name every game in which he has scored for his country. 

The 39-year-old heads to Euro 2024 having scored 130 goals in his 207 games for Portugal. These strikes have come in 83 individual games – and we want you to name each and every one of them. 

