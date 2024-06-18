Quiz! Can you name every game Cristiano Ronaldo has ever scored in for Portugal?

Our latest big football quiz is here and it's all about Cristiano Ronaldo as we want you to name every game in which he has scored for his country.

The 39-year-old heads to Euro 2024 having scored 130 goals in his 207 games for Portugal. These strikes have come in 83 individual games – and we want you to name each and every one of them.

He is, of course, the all-time record international goalscorer.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Aitor Alcalde - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images) QUIZ Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Ultimate Euros Quiz?

You'll want to get in there before the Portuguese begin their campaign against the Czech Republic on Tuesday night, as it would be foolish to imagine he won't find the back of the net over the next few weeks.

Ten minutes are on the clock for this one and while there are 83 teams to name – though remember that several teams appear more than once.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?

