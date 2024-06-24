Line-up quiz! Can you name the Spain line-up from the Euro 2012 final against Italy?

Our latest quiz takes you back to the year 2012 as Spain looked make it three major honours in just four years against Italy in the European Championship final.

It was their last title – and there are plenty of star names in the mix.

Famously, Vicente Del Bosque opted with a supposed 4-6-0 that day – though we've just called it a 4-3-3 with our graphic. It is Spain, after all.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) LINE-UP QUIZ Can you name the France line-up from the Euro 2000 final against Italy?

Boasting a core of Barcelona's golden generation, Spain had established themselves as one of the greatest international sides of all time, and were tipped as heavy favourites to beat a talented Italy side.

The game famously finished 4-0 as Spain completed their historic three-peat, but can you name every player who started that day?

There's no time limit for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many can you name?

