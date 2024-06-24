Line-up quiz! Can you name the Spain line-up from the Euro 2012 final against Italy?

By
published

Our latest quiz takes you back to 2012 when Spain were the undisputed dominant force in international football

Spain players celebrate with the European Championship trophy after winning Euro 2012.
Spain players celebrate with the European Championship trophy after winning Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Our latest quiz takes you back to the year 2012 as Spain looked make it three major honours in just four years against Italy in the European Championship final.

It was their last title – and there are plenty of star names in the mix.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.