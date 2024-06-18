Line-up quiz! Can you name the Portugal line-up from the Euro 2016 final against France?

For today's football line-up quiz, we want you to find the Portugal team who beat France in the Euro 2016 final.

This is an iconic XI for the Portuguese. Fernando Santos led his men to a first international trophy – and despite the appearance of the occasional superstar in this side, this was a victory that came against all odds.

After all, France were big favourites. The tournament was on home soil for Les Bleus, who had dispatched of Germany and giant-killers Iceland en route.

TRY NEXT

Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba were in fine form – until Eder had other ideas. The striker who netted the winner in extra-time didn't actually start the match… but can you remember the team who did?

The timer will count upwards with this one – we're just looking for the XI who started the fixture.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?

