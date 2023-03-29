Quiz! Can you name the most valuable players across the world?

Six minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

The World Cup has been derided in recent times for its European stronghold – well, the rest of the world certainly fixed that in the last edition.

It truly is the global game. An African team made the semi-finals for the first time, while South America wrestled a first title back for 20 years. While Europe has dominated with the biggest stars for a while, it's not a monopoly anymore.

Some of the biggest and best footballers on Earth now play international football in Africa and Asia. We'd have included OFC in this list, however, Australia's status as an AFC confederation means that Oceania's most valuable players are 10 New Zealanders from Brondby, Colo-Colo and Wellington Phoenix.

That would have made today's quiz a little too difficult. Instead, we're just asking you to name the 50 biggest stars spread across the globe…

