Quiz! Can you name the most valuable players across the world?
We're looking for the biggest stars from AFC, CAF, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL and UEFA
Six minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name Serie A's top appearance-makers since 1990?
The World Cup has been derided in recent times for its European stronghold – well, the rest of the world certainly fixed that in the last edition.
It truly is the global game. An African team made the semi-finals for the first time, while South America wrestled a first title back for 20 years. While Europe has dominated with the biggest stars for a while, it's not a monopoly anymore.
Some of the biggest and best footballers on Earth now play international football in Africa and Asia. We'd have included OFC in this list, however, Australia's status as an AFC confederation means that Oceania's most valuable players are 10 New Zealanders from Brondby, Colo-Colo and Wellington Phoenix.
That would have made today's quiz a little too difficult. Instead, we're just asking you to name the 50 biggest stars spread across the globe…
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you tell us the 25 sponsors that were on these shirts?
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer of the 21st Century?
Quiz! Can you name the 30 most expensive players ever by their combined transfer fees?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.