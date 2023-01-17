Quiz! Can you name the 30 most expensive players ever by their combined transfer fees?
Some players just keep getting signed for megabucks
30 players to guess, five minutes on the clock.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club's record signing?
It was David Brent who once mused that, "a good idea is a good idea forever". Clearly, he must have been a superagent in football.
It's one thing to be a big signing in football but it's quite another thing to be one over and over again. There are players, however, who keep commanding huge fees, seemingly lasting just a couple of seasons before moving onto the next club, moving sideways rather than up.
There's a lot of money in football – and most of it is being spent on most of these chaps.
We've listed the top 30 players by their cumulative transfer fees and we've added how many of those transfers actually commanded a fee – nothing for freebies, not in this game.
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?
Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?
Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.