Quiz! Can you name the 30 most expensive players ever by their combined transfer fees?

30 players to guess, five minutes on the clock.

It was David Brent who once mused that, "a good idea is a good idea forever". Clearly, he must have been a superagent in football.

It's one thing to be a big signing in football but it's quite another thing to be one over and over again. There are players, however, who keep commanding huge fees, seemingly lasting just a couple of seasons before moving onto the next club, moving sideways rather than up.

There's a lot of money in football – and most of it is being spent on most of these chaps.

We've listed the top 30 players by their cumulative transfer fees and we've added how many of those transfers actually commanded a fee – nothing for freebies, not in this game.

