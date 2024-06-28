Line-up quiz! Can you name the Scotland line-up from the Euro 96 game against England?

Paul Gascoigne and England team-mates celebrate in the "Dentist's Chair" after the midfielder's goal against Scotland at Euro 96.

Another of FourFourTwo's line-up quizzes is here and we're taking you back to Euro 96 to see if you can name the Scotland XI that came up short against England at the old Wembley Stadium.

It's a match that has gone down in English football folklore, with Paul Gascoigne's brilliant goal one of the best in Three Lions history, topped off with his iconic 'dentist chair' celebration.

A missed penalty was as good as it got for the Scots, but how many players from Craig Brown's starting XI that day can you name?

No timer for this one, so you can take your time to see how many you can name. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

How many can you name?

