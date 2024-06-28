Line-up quiz! Can you name the Scotland line-up from the Euro 96 game against England?

It's back to Euro 96 for our latest quiz to see if you can name the Scotland XI that faced England

Paul Gascoigne and England team-mates celebrate in the "Dentist's Chair" after the midfielder's goal against Scotland at Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another of FourFourTwo's line-up quizzes is here and we're taking you back to Euro 96 to see if you can name the Scotland XI that came up short against England at the old Wembley Stadium.

It's a match that has gone down in English football folklore, with Paul Gascoigne's brilliant goal one of the best in Three Lions history, topped off with his iconic 'dentist chair' celebration.  

