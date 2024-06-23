Quiz! Can you name every player to have played since 2000 with 40+ appearances for Germany?

By
published

We're looking for the most-capped German players of the 21st century

Toni Kroos in action for Germany
Toni Kroos in action for Germany (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's time for another football quiz and today we're asking you to name every player with 40 or more appearances for Germany since 2000.

Die Mannschaft are back in action on Sunday evening when they take on Switzerland in their final Group A game. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.