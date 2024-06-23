Quiz! Can you name every player to have played since 2000 with 40+ appearances for Germany?

It's time for another football quiz and today we're asking you to name every player with 40 or more appearances for Germany since 2000.

Die Mannschaft are back in action on Sunday evening when they take on Switzerland in their final Group A game.

The hosts got Euro 2024 off to a fast start with their 5-1 win over Scotland and will be hoping to make it all the way to the July 14 final and claim their first European Championship title since Euro 96.

Since then, the Germans have been able to rely on plenty of big names, with 57 players having turned out 40 or more times since 2000.

We asking you to name all 57 players and have put 12 minutes on the clock.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?

