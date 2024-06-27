Quiz! Can you name every city to host a European Championship game since 1996?

One for the geography enthusiasts today as we want you to name every Euros host city

The Allianz Arena will host Friday's Euro 2024 opener
It's time for our big football quiz of the day again as we want you to name every city to have hosted a European Championship. 

The 17th edition of the competition got underway on Friday night when Germany took on Scotland, as fans get ready for four weeks of Euro 2024 action.

