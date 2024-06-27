Quiz! Can you name every city to host a European Championship game since 1996?
One for the geography enthusiasts today as we want you to name every Euros host city
It's time for our big football quiz of the day again as we want you to name every city to have hosted a European Championship.
The 17th edition of the competition got underway on Friday night when Germany took on Scotland, as fans get ready for four weeks of Euro 2024 action.
Of course this year is a return to normal, after the Euros took place across the continent in 2021.
Since it all kicked off in 1960, European Championship matches have been played in a total of 67 different cities, covering the length and breadth of the continent and our challenge to you is to name each and every one of them.
We've put 15 minutes on the clock for you to come up with the 67 answers for this admittedly tough challenge. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?
