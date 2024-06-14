Line-up quiz! Can you name the Italy line-up from the Euro 2020 final against England?

By
published

It's been three years of hurt since England were beaten at Wembley

Italy coach Roberto Mancini celebrates the Azzurri's Euro 2020 win in 2021.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

For today's football line-up quiz, we want you to find the Euro 2020 winners of three years ago.

It's fitting for a number of reasons. In case you've been living in a cave (no Wales jokes, anyone), Euro 2024 starts today – so it's fitting to look back on the 11 players who started the final at Wembley last time.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 