Line-up quiz! Can you name the Italy line-up from the Euro 2020 final against England?

For today's football line-up quiz, we want you to find the Euro 2020 winners of three years ago.

It's fitting for a number of reasons. In case you've been living in a cave (no Wales jokes, anyone), Euro 2024 starts today – so it's fitting to look back on the 11 players who started the final at Wembley last time.

But equally, this is Scotland's big day. And there are plenty of Scots who remember this one fondly.

England took the lead through Luke Shaw in an evening of chaos and heartbreak, which culminated in Three Lions missing their penalties to hand victory to the Italians.

So who were those pesky chaps in blue? The timer will count upwards with this one – we're just looking for the XI who started the fixture.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?

