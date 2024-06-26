Quiz! Who am I? The Euro 2024 pundit edition

By
published

We want to know how well you know the BBC and ITV pundits that have been bringing you the action from Germany

Pundits at Euro 2024
Pundits at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Future)

Time for another quiz - and this time it's all about the BBC and ITV's Euro 2024 pundits.

The two UK broadcasters have both assembled all-star teams to analyse the action in Germany this summer in what has been excellent coverage so far. 

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.