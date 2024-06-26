Quiz! Who am I? The Euro 2024 pundit edition

Time for another quiz - and this time it's all about the BBC and ITV's Euro 2024 pundits.

The two UK broadcasters have both assembled all-star teams to analyse the action in Germany this summer in what has been excellent coverage so far.

But how much do you know about this crack team of former and current players and managers?

QUIZ Who wore this England kit?

These are some of the biggest names in football. Ange Postecoglou, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Ian Wright, Alan Shearer, Cesc Fabregas, Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand are all in Germany – and all a part of the coverage in Deutschland.

There's no time limit to this one, just 20 multiple choice questions where you need to match the fact to one of four pictured pundits.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you get correct?

