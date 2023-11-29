Quiz! Can you name the top 10 Champions League scorers in each of the last 10 seasons
Certain star strikers have been fixtures on this list over the last decade, alongside some more surprising names
15 minutes on the clock, 121 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
The Champions League is Europe's elite club competition and the yardstick by which the best players are measured.
Over the last 10 years, there have been six different winners - Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester City.
During that period, some of the continent's leading goalscorers have cemented their claims to be considered all-time greats.
In amongst the star names you'd expect to find on such a list, there are some more surprising ones. See how many you can guess.
