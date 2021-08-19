Quiz! Can you name the 100 players with the highest-ever Transfermarkt market values?

10 minutes on the clock, 100 players to guess.

We've perhaps seen the peak of player value in this mad old sport that we call football. Zinedine Zidane went for around £45m to Real Madrid in the early 2000s; it's common for midtable Premier League players to be worth that now.

Renowned website Transfermarkt aggregates market values based on contract length, transfer fee and performance - and over the years there have been plenty of players have scaled incredible heights in terms of their monetary value.

So we listed out the top 100 players with the highest value they ever recorded. Some players have been worth hundreds of millions at their peak. Some of them still are. Some of them you may wonder how they were ever worth that much.

You'll notice that most of these values are from the last three or four years. That's inflation for you. Zizou's peak in price has since been surpassed - and then some...

