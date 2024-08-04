Quiz! Can you name the top-ranked 30 players in Fantasy Premier League last season?
Another Premier League season is almost upon us: who topped the FPL charts last season?
It's football quiz time – and we're testing your Fantasy football knowledge.
Fantasy Premier League is a big deal. Some workplaces have leagues with players who don't otherwise pay attention to football.
And no, FPL isn't the indicator for a great player… but this is essentially a quiz of last season's biggest stars.
We've collated the best from last term on their FPL scores. If nothing else, this quiz might just help you get some idea of who to sign this season.
30 players coming up, six minutes on the clock. And a lot of flashbacks of wasting your Triple Captain and failing to activate your Bench Boost.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Who am I? The Euro 2024 pundit edition
Quiz! Can you name every player from Nike's Secret Tournament?
Quiz! Can you name the top 100 players in EA Sports FC 24?
Quiz! Can you name every nation to reach a men's or women's World Cup final?
Quiz! Can you name the 25 youngest players in Premier League history?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.