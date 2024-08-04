Quiz! Can you name the top-ranked 30 players in Fantasy Premier League last season?

It's football quiz time – and we're testing your Fantasy football knowledge.

Fantasy Premier League is a big deal. Some workplaces have leagues with players who don't otherwise pay attention to football.

And no, FPL isn't the indicator for a great player… but this is essentially a quiz of last season's biggest stars.

We've collated the best from last term on their FPL scores. If nothing else, this quiz might just help you get some idea of who to sign this season.

30 players coming up, six minutes on the clock. And a lot of flashbacks of wasting your Triple Captain and failing to activate your Bench Boost.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

