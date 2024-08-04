Quiz! Can you name the top-ranked 30 players in Fantasy Premier League last season?

By
published

Another Premier League season is almost upon us: who topped the FPL charts last season?

Cole Palmer
(Image credit: Alamy)

It's football quiz time – and we're testing your Fantasy football knowledge.

Fantasy Premier League is a big deal. Some workplaces have leagues with players who don't otherwise pay attention to football.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 