Quiz! Can you name every nation to reach a men's or women's World Cup final?

Five minutes on the clock, 17 nations to guess.

Two teams have reached Sunday's Women's World Cup final who have never been there before – but they've been there with their men's teams. There's history that could be made, too.

If England are to win the World Cup final on Sunday, they'll become the first nation to lift a World Cup in football, rugby and cricket – in both the men's and women's games.

Granted, we invented all three sports but that's still a unique achievement should it happen. And looking over today's quiz, there are other countries who have had success in both the men and women's game, while some have only managed to crack one half.

There are 17 nations who have made a World Cup final – any World Cup final – but here's a note: we're not counting 1950. That tournament had a decisive group game for the trophy but it wasn't technically a final. Both nations are still represented on this list anyway.

