Quiz! Can you tell us which club these 30 managers did NOT manage?

No time limit on the clock, 30 managers to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every manager to win promotion to the Premier League since 2000?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Guy Roux took over at lowly Auxerre in France in 1961, at a time before the Beatles were massive. He left the year that Rihanna released her debut album.

Spending 40 years at a single club is pretty much unheard of but back in the day, it was more common to stick with a manager through the tough patches. None of this Watford-esque hiring and firing every other Thursday.

The managerial merry-go-round is one of the most curious things of modern football – and it gets to the best of them, with even the greatest managers of all time having CVs reading like a league table. Naturally, two years after leaving Auxerre, Roux was back in management with Lens.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We've given you 30 managers in this quiz – just tell us the club that they never did get around to managing.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every BBC Goal of the Season of the Premier League era?

Quiz! Can you name each of these Adidas Predator boots?

Quiz! Can you name Jose Mourinho's 50 most-used players?