Quiz! Can you tell us which club these 30 managers did NOT manage?
30 managers coming up – just tell which of the four clubs they never coached
No time limit on the clock, 30 managers to guess.
Guy Roux took over at lowly Auxerre in France in 1961, at a time before the Beatles were massive. He left the year that Rihanna released her debut album.
Spending 40 years at a single club is pretty much unheard of but back in the day, it was more common to stick with a manager through the tough patches. None of this Watford-esque hiring and firing every other Thursday.
The managerial merry-go-round is one of the most curious things of modern football – and it gets to the best of them, with even the greatest managers of all time having CVs reading like a league table. Naturally, two years after leaving Auxerre, Roux was back in management with Lens.
We've given you 30 managers in this quiz – just tell us the club that they never did get around to managing.
