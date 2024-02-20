Quiz! Can you name every BBC Goal of the Season of the Premier League era?

Tony Yeboah celebrates scoring his second goal against Wimbledon in September 1995

6 minutes on the clock, 28 players to guess.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Match of the Day is a British institution and its Goal of the Month competition has always been a popular segment since it was introduced in 1970.

At the end of the season, all of the monthly winners are pitted against each other to decide the best goal of the whole campaign.

While the BBC Goal of the Season is typically from the Premier League, it's important to note that several were scored in the FA Cup.

There are no winners for the 2001-02, 2002-03, and 2003-04 seasons because the Premier League highlights show was broadcast by ITV during this period.

