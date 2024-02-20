Quiz! Can you name every BBC Goal of the Season of the Premier League era?
Test your knowledge of an incredible collection of team goals, solo efforts and spectacular long-range strikes
6 minutes on the clock, 28 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the 26 highest-scoring Premier League players by letter of the alphabet?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Match of the Day is a British institution and its Goal of the Month competition has always been a popular segment since it was introduced in 1970.
At the end of the season, all of the monthly winners are pitted against each other to decide the best goal of the whole campaign.
While the BBC Goal of the Season is typically from the Premier League, it's important to note that several were scored in the FA Cup.
There are no winners for the 2001-02, 2002-03, and 2003-04 seasons because the Premier League highlights show was broadcast by ITV during this period.
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the top 25 goalscorers from across Europe's top five leagues in 2023?
Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League team Luis Suarez scored against for Liverpool?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.
Most Popular
By Matt Ladson