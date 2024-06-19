Line-up Quiz! Can you name the England line-up from the Euro 2004 game against Switzerland?

It's time for another football quiz and as England prepare to face Denmark in their second Euro 2024 group game, we're taking you back 20 years to their second match in Euro 2004.

Remember how fun that tournament was?

Switzerland were the opponents in Coimbra, Portugal that day and we want you to name Sven-Goran Eriksson's starting XI for the match.

England had gone into the clash having suffered a last-gasp defeat to France in their opening game, as Zinedine Zidane turned the match on its head, scoring twice in stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win for the defending champions.

Sven's men would bounce back though, as they dispatched the Swiss 3-0 and our simple question to you is to name the 11 players who started the match. There's no timer for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?

