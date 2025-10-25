FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 24: Championship managers, Champions League finals and champagne football

Our football crossword returns!

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword is a puzzle with a difference: we've given you a smorgasbord of clues that stretch across the spectrum of the sport, and we want you to complete our grid as quickly as you can.

Remember to sign into FourFourTwo to tell us how you did and to access hints – you have our enduring respect if you can complete the board before the five-minute mark ticks over.

The ink is dry on your latest crossword triumph, but don't stop thinking yet. FourFourTwo has a fresh batch of quizzes that are ready to go, designed to sort the dedicated fanatic from the casual observer, and they are all powered by Kwizly. Get ready to test your memory across decades of management, tiers of the pyramid, and the continent’s most glittering prizes.

Let’s begin with the biggest domestic sweep. It’s a marathon, not a sprint, to name every English champion, FA Cup winner and League Cup winner. We then move to the international stage to name all 22 men to manage England. From the wartime caretakers to the modern multi-millionaires, this is a history lesson you need to ace.

For a true test of encyclopaedic knowledge, try to name every club in the top seven tiers of English football. This will require a deep knowledge of the lower leagues, where the names are often less familiar but the commitment is just as fierce. Can you go beyond the National League and into the depths of non-league football?

Finally, we turn our attention to the global elite. First, a list of European champions who did the double by naming every player to win both the Champions League and Europa League. Then, the annual awards ceremony: see if you can name every Ballon d'Or top three since 1992. Stay ahead of the competition and never miss a quiz by clicking here to subscribe to the FourFourTwo newsletter.