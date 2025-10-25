FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 24: Championship managers, Champions League finals and champagne football
Test your ball knowledge with a football crossword like no other
Our football crossword returns!
FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword is a puzzle with a difference: we've given you a smorgasbord of clues that stretch across the spectrum of the sport, and we want you to complete our grid as quickly as you can.
Remember to sign into FourFourTwo to tell us how you did and to access hints – you have our enduring respect if you can complete the board before the five-minute mark ticks over.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
