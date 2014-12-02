FourFourTwo's Best 100 Football Players in the World 2014: 90-81

The experts have been consulted, the contenders have been discussed, and the arguments have been had (several times over). Now it's here - FourFourTwo's eighth annual countdown of the world's 100 best football players.



Below are numbers 90-81, including a busy Premier League keeper, Juve's latest defensive rock, and two Spaniards called Dave.



Words: Matt Allen, Joe Brewin, Gregg Davies, Huw Davies, Jonathan Fadugba, Nick Harper, Louis Massarella, James Maw, Nick Moore and Gary Parkinson.

90. Ciro Immobile

Immobile’s reputation is based on two ludicrously prolific years: 2011/12's strike-crazy loan at Serie B Pescara, and last season's 22 goals for Torino, which won him the Serie A Capocannoniere and helped the Bulls finish seventh. Having secured both a big-money move to Borussia Dortmund (as Robert Lewandowski’s replacement: ooh, tough gig) and a place in the Azzurri team as a result, it will be fascinating to see whether this old-fashioned line-leader can produce similar stunning form on a bigger stage… or disappear without trace from the 2015 FFT100. NM

89. Samir Nasri

The French playmaker is hardly Mr Popular, but his performances for Manchester City in the second half of 2013/14 were an integral factor in the Etihad Stadium side's Premier League success – he provided seven goals and seven assists as City marched to the title. There were also signs he'd curbed his more confrontational side. "The way he has grown up is his influence on the group and the team," said City coach Patrick Vieria. "He's a positive lad, and taking more responsibility on his shoulders." This wasn't enough to convince France coach Didier Deschamps to take him to the World Cup, mind, a fact which led the disgruntled Nasri to pack in international football altogether. He should, therefore, have a point to prove this season. He might want to get a move on. JM

88. Hugo Lloris

Since our last list, Tottenham have twice changed managers and rarely shown the kind of attacking panache that saw the North Londoners revered around Europe back when Lloris moved to the Premier League in 2012. The one constant has been the Frenchman, who continues to maintain a typically Gallic air of understated calm despite the chaos that surrounds him. Lloris has done an admirable job of stemming the tide when Spurs' collection of absent-minded defenders have a brain-fart, and although he seems relatively settled at White Hart Lane, he must surely feel he's a little better than all this. Could 2015 be the year one of the world's elite stoppers moves to one of the world's elite clubs? JM

87. Martin Caceres

A new addition to the 2014 edition, the versatile Uruguayan joins four of his defensive stablemates at Juventus in the FFT100 after helping the Old Lady seal a third successive Serie A title, the permachamps embarking on the league’s longest unbeaten run (22 games) on their way to racking up 102 points. The Bianconeri conceded just 23 league goals all season, while Caceres won 37 of his 43 tackles, before featuring in all four of Uruguay’s World Cup matches – in a variety of roles – as la Celeste reached the last 16. GD

86. Aaron Ramsey

Would Arsenal have challenged for the Premier League title had Ramsey not missed three months of last season with a thigh injury? Quite possibly. He was on fire in the Champions League too, having finally rediscovered his zip after that career-threatening leg break in 2010. Arsene Wenger describes him as the “complete midfielder”, and it's Ramsey's much-improved ability in front of goal that has really caught the eye, never more important than the instinctive finish that won the FA Cup final in extra time. Not 24 until Boxing Day, the Welshman is very capable of joining compatriot Gareth Bale in the ‘world class’ bracket. LM

85. Raphael Varane

Having Sergio Ramos and Pepe for competition isn’t ideal for a promising youngster, but a patient Varane knows he is very much the future of Real Madrid’s backline. At just 21 the Frenchman is already a Champions League winner – preferred over his more experienced Portuguese team-mate in the final against Atletico Madrid – and a regular for his country, having taken in a valuable World Cup where he started four of les Blues’ five games. Jose Mourinho, who handed Varane his debut at the Bernabeu in 2011, called him “the best young central defender in the world” in March. His upward trajectory hasn’t wavered since then. JB

84. Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Perhaps unsurprisingly the Armenian Footballer of the Year for 2011, 2012 and 2013, Mkhitaryan advanced his claim for a fourth straight award with an impressive opening season at Borussia Dortmund following his £25m move last year. Ultimately, his debut campaign was tinged with disappointment – hence his 18-place drop this year – as Dortmund finished second to Bayern Munich in both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal. However, the man quickly dubbed ‘Micki’ established himself as a fans’ favourite with a number of notable goals in his first season, including his first Champions League strike for the Germans in a 2-1 away win at Arsenal. MA

83. Cesar Azpilicueta

He may be borderline unpronounceable, but the man his Chelsea team-mates call Dave has adapted brilliantly to the Premier League since his 2012 switch from Marseille. Like his predecessor Ashley Cole, he’s seriously quick and always looking to get forward – whether at left-back (where he’s mainly operated for his club) or right (where Spain favour him). That adaptability is an extra bonus for his managers, for whom the question is not whether but where to pick this smart, tireless player. Mourinho reckons that “11 Azpilicuetas would probably win the Champions League”. Praise doesn’t come much higher. NM

82. David de Gea

One of the few beneficiaries of Manchester United’s hopeless implosion over the last 18 months, De Gea has had plenty of opportunities to showcase the gifts United saw in him in the first place; playing behind Jonny Evans and Chris Smalling is both a blessing and curse. Always a spectacular shot-stopper, the Spaniard has got a grip on the physical nature of English football, despite still being so thin he has to run around in the shower to get wet. United’s best goalkeeper since Peter Schmeichel? Quite probably, yes. And as a result, Real Madrid-bound in the not-too-distant future? Quite probably, yes. NH

81. Blaise Matuidi

Another memorable 12 months for PSG’s midfield lung-buster, who once again was a buccaneering presence as his club retained Ligue 1 and added the French League Cup to their trophy haul. The left-footer also made an impact at his first World Cup, scoring in the 5-2 defeat of Switzerland. His athletic gifts mean he can get in opposition faces and deliver fiery tackles for a full 90 minutes, but this is also a highly intelligent tactical operator who has worked hard to improve his passing and attacking game. NM

