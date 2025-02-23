Line-up quiz! Can you name Liverpool's line-up from the famous 4-3 win over Manchester City?

Time for another football quiz – but how well do you remember a former Liverpool team?

This one's a line-up quiz concerning the 2017/18 clash between the Reds and Manchester City. City were well on their way to an emphatic title win in 2018 with 100 points for the first time ever in a Premier League season, at the time.

Liverpool had other ideas, however. The Merseysiders were beginning to show signs of a world-class team under manager Jurgen Klopp – and ended up dismantling the eventual champions.

City travelled to Anfield expecting a routine win, only to be met by one of the most frantic, all-action games of football in recent memory.

The 4-3 win not only proved City were not untouchable but also that Klopp was building a side to be reckoned with, as he would prove once more when the sides met in the Champions League later that season.

The two sides would go on to be the dominant forces of English football over the next seven years.

There's no time limit for this quiz and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many of players can you name?

