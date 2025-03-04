Quiz! Can you get 100% on our big quiz on Arsene Wenger's Arsenal?

Arsene Wenger and Arsenal was a match made in heaven

Arsene Wenger celebrates in front of the Arsenal fans after winning the title at White Hart Lane
Arsene Wenger and some of his adoring fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

Need a dose of nostalgia? Fear no more, we've got you covered!

Arsene Wenger's Arsenal were a major force in the 2000's and much of the 2010's, winning trophies and blessing us with some beautiful football.

But how much of his reign can you remember? The latest FourFourTwo quiz offering is going to make sure you rack your brain for knowledge you didn't know you still had.

Your task is simple. Answer these 10 questions and then flex your ball knowledge on all your friends and families.

You've got 22 years of stuff to remember so it's not easy.

One player escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you on your way.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates, so we can separate the purists from the pretenders.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

