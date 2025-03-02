Quiz! Can you get 100% in our Brazilian footballer quiz?
Some serious masters of Joga Bonito are in are latest quiz
We think it might be impossible for Brazil to produce a bad footballer.
The kings of Joga Bonito, translated the beautiful game, ballers from Brazil often have a level of flair that is unmatched by those from elsewhere.
FourFourTwo has created this tricky quiz to test your knowledge on some of the silkiest players to have graced a football pitch.
We've given you 10 questions on players from Brazil, ranging from Pele, to Alisson, so you're going to need all of the ball knowledge you possess to pass this one.
Everyone can picture the Brazilian yellow shirt, but can they remember who did what when wearing it?
A vital piece of information escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a assist worth of a place in the Brazilian starting XI.
Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates, so you can declare yourself a Joga Bonito boffin.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League manager's five most-used players?
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League finalist to have played in the Premier League since 2000?
Quiz! Can you name every club to have reached the Champions League knockout stage since 2000?
Quiz! Can you name the 100 most expensive Brazilians ever?
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.
Quiz! Can you get 100% on our big Lionel Messi quiz?
Friday Football Quiz, episode 52: Can you get 20 correct answers?