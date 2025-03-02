Quiz! Can you get 100% in our Brazilian footballer quiz?

Neymar has been the hottest prospect from Brazil in the last 15 years

We think it might be impossible for Brazil to produce a bad footballer.

The kings of Joga Bonito, translated the beautiful game, ballers from Brazil often have a level of flair that is unmatched by those from elsewhere.

FourFourTwo has created this tricky quiz to test your knowledge on some of the silkiest players to have graced a football pitch.

We've given you 10 questions on players from Brazil, ranging from Pele, to Alisson, so you're going to need all of the ball knowledge you possess to pass this one.

Everyone can picture the Brazilian yellow shirt, but can they remember who did what when wearing it?

A vital piece of information escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a assist worth of a place in the Brazilian starting XI.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates, so you can declare yourself a Joga Bonito boffin.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

