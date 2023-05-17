Quiz! Can you name Real Madrid's top 50 most expensive signings?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name Manchester City's top 50 most expensive signings?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here (opens in new tab)

Real Madrid's transfer policy has been the study of football fans for years; a barometer against how the big clubs in Europe conduct their business.

Believe it or not, the 1980s were a period in which Los Blancos created their own talents – and the 90s were dominated by Raul, another homegrown hero who didn't cost a penny. But since then, things have been Hollywood.

The Galactico era of the 2000s brought some of the biggest stars on Earth to the Bernabeu. But of course, that's not sustainable forever. Now, Real look to the next generation and are prepared to pay big bucks now to save in the future.

In fact, one star on this list won't sign until 2024…

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?