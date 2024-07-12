Friday Football Quiz, episode 21: Can you get 20 correct answers?

By
published

Take our end-of-week quiz as these 20 questions test your knowledge of football from around the world

Patrick Vieira in action against Denmark during the group stage of Euro 2000
Patrick Vieira in action against Denmark during the group stage of Euro 2000 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Friday is once again upon us, folks. That means it's time for another edition of FourFourTwo's Friday Football Quiz.

It's a global game so we have questions from all around the world, covering a diverse range of topics, including Patrick Vieira's birthplace, Boca Juniors' badge and clubs from Sao Paulo.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sean Cole
Sean Cole
Writer

Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.