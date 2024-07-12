Friday Football Quiz, episode 21: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Take our end-of-week quiz as these 20 questions test your knowledge of football from around the world
Friday is once again upon us, folks. That means it's time for another edition of FourFourTwo's Friday Football Quiz.
It's a global game so we have questions from all around the world, covering a diverse range of topics, including Patrick Vieira's birthplace, Boca Juniors' badge and clubs from Sao Paulo.
Fancy your chances? Let's give it a whirl, shall we?
LAST WEEK Friday Football Quiz, episode 20
Ease yourself into the weekend by giving episode 21 of our quiz a go, but be prepared for some tough questions.
There's no time limit on this one, and you've got multiple-choice answers for each of the 20 questions.
Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you get right? On your marks, get set. Go!
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you recite every word of John Barnes' World In Motion rap?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Quiz! How many questions can you get right in our Thierry Henry quiz?
Quiz! Can you name every Italy player with 30+ appearances to have played since 2000?
Quiz! Can you name every player to have played since 2000 with 40+ appearances for Germany?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.