Friday Football Quiz, episode 27: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Time for your Friday teasers, which this week feature Swedish title winners, unusual mascots and lower league nicknames
Time for your Friday Football Quiz – just how good is your ball knowledge?
It's very nearly the weekend, after all. At this point of the week, we like to give you a multiple-choice quiz encompassing all areas of the beautiful game.
From the lower leagues to the Champions League, from the modern-day to way back when, we've got 20 teasers coming up.
LAST WEEK'S Friday Football Quiz, episode 26
It's a tricky one this week. Anyone who gets all 20 earns our enduring respect.
There's no time limit on this one, and you've got multiple-choice answers for each of the 20 questions.
Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How did you do?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with 300+ appearances for one club?
Quiz! Can you name every player to be selected for four or more European Championship squads?
Quiz! Can you name the top-ranked 30 players in Fantasy Premier League last season?
Quiz! Can you name every single Ballon d'Or winner since 1956?
Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's 50 greatest players of all time?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.