Friday Football Quiz, episode 41: Can you get 20 correct answers?

We are safely on the run into Christmas but that doesn't mean you can't stop having a little fun, right?

We'll fear not, we here at FourFourTwo are keeping the quizzing coming, with our weekly regular Friday Football Quiz back again for another instalment.

Questions on Celtic, James Rodriguez and Rubin Kazan all feature this week as we bring you 20 random football questions on all topics from any year. Give it your best shot!

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S Friday Football Quiz, episode 40

The task is simple, as per the usual rules and regulations from FourFourTwo's Friday Football Quiz series.

We have gifted you an unlimited time limit in your quest to achieve 20 correct questions from our pool of football topics.

Struggling at the half-time stage? Sign in to Kwizly and we’ll give you a helping hand by taking one of the incorrect options away.

Remember to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share them with your mates too...

Can’t see this quiz? Play it here

