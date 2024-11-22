Friday Football Quiz, episode 40: Can you get 20 correct answers?
It's Friday, as Rebecca Black famously said: our regular quiz is back and boy do we have a treat in store for you...
Welcome along to another FourFourTwo special, our Friday Football Quiz.
Busy week? We hope not. Nevertheless, how about the perfect chance to unwind with twenty tailor-made questions to test your knowledge on all things from the beautiful game?
This week we have topics across the board and hope you've set aside just a few minutes of your busy day to smash through our weekly staple. Ready? Let's fire away!
LAST WEEK'S Friday Football Quiz, episode 39
The task is simple, as per the usual rules and regulations from FourFourTwo's Friday Football Quiz series.
We have gifted you an unlimited time limit in your quest to achieve 20 correct questions from our pool of football topics.
Struggling at the half-time stage? Sign in to Kwizly and we’ll give you a helping hand by taking one of the incorrect options away.
Remember to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share them with your mates too...
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes — find out more here
Can’t see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe's top five leagues for 2024/25?
Quiz! Can you guess the FFT cover star?
Quiz! Can you tell us whether each of these players have won the Ballon d'Or?
Quiz! Can you name every stadium to have hosted the Champions League final?
Quiz! Can you name every club David Beckham scored against for Manchester United?
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.