Friday Football Quiz, episode 48: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Another weekend of football is ahead of us, with some intriguing clashes in the Premier League and plenty of drama on the cards in the WSL and Europe's other top leagues too.

For football fans, though, Friday can occasionally drag; the last day of the working week before the main event begins. How better to pass the time than by attempting FourFourTwo’s famous Friday Football Quiz?

With questions on Italian clubs' nicknames, goal scoring goalkeeper Jimmy Glass and birds on club badges, it's certain to test your undoubtedly vast knowledge.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK Friday Football Quiz, Episode 47

For those of you new around these parts, here’s how we run the show.

Like a goalkeeper pleading for calm in the dying embers of a game, we’re urging you to slow down the pace of your frantic Friday. As such, we’ve given you unlimited time on the clock to think through your answers to these 16 questions carefully.

Hit a brick wall midway through? No fear! If you sign in to Kwizly, they’ll give you a helping hand by removing one of the incorrect options.

How many correct answers can you get? Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates, because the only thing that makes a high score better is the bragging rights to match.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name the 30 most expensive signings by Football League clubs?

Quiz! Can you name these 50 players from their career paths?

Quiz! Can you name the 100 most-capped England players since 1966?

Quiz! Can you tell us whether each of these players have won the Ballon d'Or?

Quiz! Can you name every player to score for England under Gareth Southgate?