GALLERY The weekend's best shots



It's not always England: quarter-final defeat by penalty shootout accounts for Africa Cup of Nations hosts South Africa.

...and for every loser, a winner: Mali celebrate beating South Africa

Things can only get worse: Rangers players, dejected after a first-minute goal from Dundee United's Johnny Russell in the Scottish Cup Fifth Round. Rangers, who ended the match down to nine men and losing 3-0, had returned their ticket allocation in protest at United opposing their application to rejoin the SPL.

One of those days: Edin Dzeko completely miscues as Man City are held 2-2 by Liverpool, who dominate possession and keep City even further behind Manchester United.

Shop window: David Beckham looms large in the Paris Saint-Germain store on the Champs Elysees.

Meanwhile at the other end of the Eurostar route, new Fulham signing Urby Emanuelson settles in at Craven Cottage. He came on as a substitute in the 1-0 loss to Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is among those to walk off as the game at Fulham is interrupted by floodlight failure just before half-time.

Birmingham City fans make plain their feelings about former manager Alex McLeish, who had left the club to manager bitter rivals Aston Villa. On Saturday he returned to St Andrews for the first time with his new side Nottingham Forest... and lost 2-1, with both Birmingham goals scored by his January transfer target Chris Burke.

Peterborough fans on the London Road terraces. Posh overhauled visitors Burnley, who had struck in the first minute, but a late Martin Paterson equaliser left things all square Ã¢ÂÂ and Peterborough bottom of the Championship.

Pile-on: Newcastle United's players and staff celebrate the late winner against Chelsea by their january signing Moussa Sissoko.

