Euro 2024: Who is Yann Sommer's wife?

Who is Yann Sommer's wife? The goalkeeper will be a key part of Switzerland's squad at this winter's World Cup.

Sommer made his senior international debut in 2012 and has been a regular ever since. he was part of the Swiss squad for the 2014 World Cup, but Diego Benaglio took the No.1 jersey in Brazil.

Sommer became the first-choice in time for Euro 2016 – but who is his partner?

Who is Yann Sommer's wife?

Sommer will be supported in his efforts throughout the tournament in Germany by his wife, Alina.

The couple started dating in 2016 and got married three years later.

They have one child together. Mila Sommer, a baby girl, was born in 2019. Rather brilliantly, the Borussia Monchengladbach Facebook account – the club he played for at the time – said that the baby was "in safe hands" in their congratulatory message for the goalkeeper.

