Euro 2024: Who is Bukayo Saka's wife? The star continues to go from strength to strength in his career, having just rounded off another remarkable individual campaign for Arsenal.

Still only 22 years old, Saka accumulated 25 goal involvements in the Premier League for the second season running having been thrust into the role of Arsenal's key player amid their tense title fight with Manchester City.

A phenomenon on the pitch, the winger has developed a knack for keeping his private life under wraps despite the constant media attention, so who is Saka's partner?

Saka is becoming one of the most recognisable faces in world football. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is Bukayo Saka's wife?

Saka has been dating long-term girlfriend Tolami Benson since late 2020, with Benson regularly spotted at England matches and international tournaments to support the forward.

Benson works as a model, having received a degree in business management from the University of East London.

Having worked with international brands such as Nike, Adidas and Puma, growing a large following on her Instagram account.

Saka missed England's 3-0 friendly win over Bosnia and Herzegovina at St. James' Park after Gareth Southgate confirmed the winger had picked up an injury.

It remains unconfirmed whether he will be back available for selection for Friday's game against Finland as the nation holds it's breath to see if Saka will return in time for the first game of this summer's tournament.

