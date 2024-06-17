Euro 2024: Who is Kylian Mbappe's girlfriend?

By
published

So who is Kylian Mbappe's girlfriend? The Real Madrid star is set to be the player to watch at the tournament

Who is Kylian Mbappe's girlfriend? France Euro 2024 squad Kylian Mbappe of France gestures during the international friendly match between France and Germany at Groupama Stadium on March 23, 2024 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

So who is Kylian Mbappe's girlfriend? The French superstar enters Euro 2024 as the name on everybody's lips, just as he has at pretty much any point in his magnificent career to date.

The 25-year-old was once again the talk of the footballing world this week after Real Madrid confirmed his signature, bringing an end to a sage that stretched over a number of years.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.