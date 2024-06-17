Euro 2024: Who is Kylian Mbappe's girlfriend?

So who is Kylian Mbappe's girlfriend? The French superstar enters Euro 2024 as the name on everybody's lips, just as he has at pretty much any point in his magnificent career to date.

The 25-year-old was once again the talk of the footballing world this week after Real Madrid confirmed his signature, bringing an end to a sage that stretched over a number of years.

Despite his stardom, surprisingly little is known about the striker's private life, so who is Mbappe's girlfriend?

Mbappe leaves Paris St. Germain this summer after seven years with the club. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is Kylian Mbappe's girlfriend?

Mbappe has historically been very private regarding his relationships to date. However, many outlets believe the Frenchman has recently started dating Belgian model Stephanie Rose Bertram.

Beltram, 30, is a world-renowned model working with some massive global brands while building an enormous Instagram following.

Beltram has over 1 million followers, and has recently shared snaps of her work with Vogue, only further adding to her superstar status.

A World Cup winner, Mbappe's international legacy is already set in stone even before hitting his late twenties.

The forward was unfortunate not to drag his nation to yet another World Cup in Qatar, scoring just the 2nd ever World Cup final hat trick in France's penalty defeat to Argentina.

