Hansa Rostock fans bring dead fish to throw at opposition

Hansa Rostock are a small – but boisterous – club located off the coast of the Baltic Sea.

Having travelled inland for their recent 3. Liga match against Carl Zeiss Jena, some of their fans decided to bring a present for their hosts of the afternoon - dead fish.

After smuggling in their aquatic produce, supporters played on the words of an old German battle cry, "We brought something for you! Hate, hate, hate!” by chanting: "We brought something for you! Fish, fish, fish!"

The DFB is now investigating the incident and both clubs are set to be fined. Hansa, for their antics, and Jena for their security failing to spot that something was a bit fishy upon the away fans' entry.

Seems Hansa are the ones who've been caught hook, line and sinker.

