Sheffield Wednesday's kit is released for sale... three months after the start of the season

Owls fans have taken to social media to voice their displeasure at the club's tardiness in releasing their side's home kit for sale.

The strip, which holds significance with its commemoration of Sheffield Wednesday's 150-year anniversary, was scheduled to be put on general sale at the start of the campaign.

Since then, Wednesday have run into a whole host of problems – not least when they parted company with previous kit maker Sondico in favour of producing the shirts themselves.

It led to numerous setbacks and, consequently, meant the design of the kit was only unveiled three days before their season opener.

Discussions had previously broken down with another supplier in June, and the club's chief operating officer Joe Palmer has since apologised for the delay.

“I will take criticism," said Palmer. "I can understand the frustration and maybe why people are a little embarrassed. We are not happy with it but unfortunately it’s the way it goes."

Better late than never, eh.

