Is Newcastle vs Bournemouth on TV? Live streams, preview as Premier League pair meet in the FA Cup

Watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth today as the Premier League rivals meet with a place in the FA Cup fourth round on the line. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth key information • Date: Saturday, 10 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle • TV & streaming: ESPN+ (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

In 2024-25, AFC Bournemouth equalled their best-ever performance in the FA Cup when they reached the quarter-finals.

They'd done so only twice before, first in 1957 when they were beaten by eventual losing finalists Manchester United, and then in 2021. They not long parted ways with legendary manager Eddie Howe.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Newcastle United vs Bournemouth on TV in the UK?

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth in the US

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth and every other third round tie will be on ESPN in the United States and available to stream on ESPN+.

Watch the FA Cup on ESPN+ To tune into the FA Cup through ESPN+ all you need is an ESPN Select subscription, which costs £12.99/month. ESPN Unlimited will give you added access to the main ESPN networks for $29.99/month.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in the States right now, you can still access your ESPN+ subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth through Stan Sport.

Watch the FA Cup on Stan Sport Want every single FA Cup live stream in one place, plus the Premier League and Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in Australia right now, you can still access your Stan Sport subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks ESPN+, Stan Sport

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth: FA Cup third round preview

Howe was appointed by Newcastle United in the same year as his former club. His best performance in the FA Cup was also a quarter-final appearance in which Newcastle were beaten by Manchester City two years ago.

They made it as far as the fifth round last season, knocking out Bromley and Birmingham City before losing to Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion at St James' Park.

The Magpies have a rich FA Cup history. Newcastle have won the tournament on six occasions, most recently in 1955, and have lost seven times in the final.

Are you missing replays? Last time they won the cup, they needed two of them to eliminate Nottingham Forest in the fifth round. In the fourth round, Aston Villa played Doncaster Rovers four times.

History both recent and distant appears to favour Bournemouth. Newcastle are winless against the Cherries in their last seven Premier League meetings and won only the first of three FA Cup matches.

In 1972-73, Newcastle won 2-0 against a freshly renamed AFC Bournemouth. 19 years later the two drew at Dean Court and then St James' Park, Bournemouth winning the tie on penalties.

But it's the home team who are bringing league form into the third round, kicking off their FA Cup campaign in the top six of the Premier League thanks to three wins on the bounce.

Bournemouth beat Tottenham Hotspur in midweek but their winning goalscorer, Antoine Semenyo, has since completed his transfer to Manchester City.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle United 2-1 Bournemouth

St James' Park will be buoyant after Wednesday's barnstorming 4-3 win against Leeds United.