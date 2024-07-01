So how long is extra-time at Euro 2024?

It's a question on the lips of those who don't often watch football – and a debate for those who'd rather skip to penalties. The Community Shield is one such example, but for the Euros, we have extra-time.

After the initial group stage was completed on Wednesday 26 June, the remaining 16 teams at Euro 2024 progressed to the knockout rounds.

How long is extra time at Euro 2024?

England went to extra-time against Slovakia (Image credit: Getty Images)

These one-off matches are played over 90 minutes, plus added time at the end of each half, and see the winner progress to the next round – but if scores are level at full time, then both sides are given 30 minutes of extra time – split into two 15-minute halves – to find a winner.

If they still can’t be separated at the end of extra time then a penalty shoot-out will take place, ramping up the pressure even more.

Only one of the four knockout games played so far has required extra time, as Jude Bellingham struck a sensational late equaliser to deny Slovakia yesterday.

Gareth Southgate has experienced extra-time (Image credit: Getty Images)

The underdogs were on course for a famous victory against England in Gelsenkirchen, having taken the lead through Ivan Schranz’s goal in the first half. Schranz did well to tuck away his third of the tournament, making him joint-top scorer alongside Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

England had plenty of possession but rarely looked like equalising until Bellingham conjured a moment of magic in the dying seconds.

His spectacular overhead kick saved the Three Lions from an embarrassing defeat and devastated Slovakia, who went on to lose in extra time. Harry Kane grabbed the winning goal to spare his side’s blushes, setting up a quarter-final tie with Switzerland on Saturday.

More Euro 2024 stories

How to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever.