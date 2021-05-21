Hungary Euro 2020 fixtures: Who do they play and when?

Hungary’s Euro 2020 fixtures kick off on home turf in Budapest against reigning champions Portugal on June 15.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany among the favourites to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Hungary Euro 2020 fixtures

June 15: Portugal, 6pm

June 19: France, 2pm

June 23: Germany, 8pm

Hungary face arguably the most daunting challenge of any team at Euro 2020.

They were drawn in a fiendishly challenging group of death alongside defending champions Portugal, world champions France and international football behemoths Germany.

The Hungarians have finished as high as third in the European Championship before, in 1964, but went out in the Last-16 to Belgium at Euro 2016.

Marco Rossi’s side could only finish fourth in their qualifying group, behind Croatia, Wales and Slovakia, but qualified through the Nations League play-offs after knocking out Bulgaria and Iceland.

One thing Hungary do have to their advantage is two home games at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, including their opening fixture against Portugal on June 15.

They then welcome France to the Hungarian capital on June 19, before travelling to Munich to face Germany on June 23.

If Hungary finish top of Group F, they will meet the third-placed team from Group A, B or C in Bucharest in the Last-16.

Should they come second, a battle with the winner of Group D awaits: England, Croatia, Scotland or Czech Republic.

Hungary could still advance to the knockout phase if they finish outside the top two of their group, with four last-16 spots available to the best third-placed finishers.