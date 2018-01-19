I-League goalkeeper makes sensationally bad blunder for Shillong Lajong

In the eighth minute of the I-League clash on Friday, Churchill Brothers' Nigerian left-back Osagie aimlessly lumped the ball forward towards the penalty box.

To everyone's surprise, his effort somehow ended up in the back of the net.

That's because goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa, sporting a particularly dodgy haircut, completely misjudged the ball's flight and ended up feebly palming the strike into his own goal.

Cue some... er, overexuberant celebrations from Osagie.

Here is a goal scored from inside the centre circle by a guy called Monday playing for an Indian team called Churchill Brothers, thanks to a howler from an opposition keeper with what seems to be a flattened porcupine on his head and the word 'HERO' taunting him in the background January 19, 2018

Midfielder Britto PM (yes, that's a name apparently) fired in Churchill Brothers' second from range in the 76th minute to ensure the hosts clinched all three points at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

