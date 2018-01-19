Trending

I-League goalkeeper makes sensationally bad blunder for Shillong Lajong

By

Churchill Brothers' Monday Osagie scored from the halfway line, but the visitors' net-minder played a huge part

In the eighth minute of the I-League clash on Friday, Churchill Brothers' Nigerian left-back Osagie aimlessly lumped the ball forward towards the penalty box.

To everyone's surprise, his effort somehow ended up in the back of the net.

That's because goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa, sporting a particularly dodgy haircut, completely misjudged the ball's flight and ended up feebly palming the strike into his own goal.

Cue some... er, overexuberant celebrations from Osagie.

Midfielder Britto PM (yes, that's a name apparently) fired in Churchill Brothers' second from range in the 76th minute to ensure the hosts clinched all three points at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

See also...

Brighton could be looking to buy Danish top-tier club Lyngby Boldklub​

Crewe tease "major transfer news" before announcing young star has left​

​In Other News...