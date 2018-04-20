Ranked! The 14 best players outside the Premier League’s top six
By Greg Lea
Best players outside top six
The PFA Team of the Year is set to be announced on April 23, with players from the Premier League’s top six clubs expected to dominate the line-up.
We’ve decided to focus on the division’s other 14 teams in this slideshow, though, as we pick out the best players currently plying their trade for top-flight clubs other than Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal.
14. Pascal Gross (Brighton)
Mohamed Salah may be the obvious choice for Premier League signing of the season, but Gross has arguably been the best-value acquisition of 2017-18. The German playmaker was snapped up for around £3m last summer, a fee he's already repaid with five goals and eight assists as Chris Hughton’s Seagulls attempt to preserve their top-flight status.
The quality of Gross's final ball sets him apart from most other creators in the bottom half of the division. Brighton are not yet safe from relegation but, one way or another, the 26-year-old will still be playing top-tier football next season.
13. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham)
Arnautovic was criticised by supporters and pundits alike for a perceived poor work ethic earlier in the season, but the Austrian has turned things around to the extent that he’s now widely looked upon as West Ham’s star man.
His upturn in fortunes seemed to coincide with David Moyes’ appointment at the London Stadium. Strong, athletic and technically gifted, the former Inter loanee can play anywhere across the forward line and has nine goals and four assists to show for his efforts this season.
12. Mario Lemina (Southampton)
In May 2017, Lemina was preparing for the Champions League Final; a year on, he finds himself contemplating the Championship. The former Juventus man made a fine start to life at Southampton, showcasing the range of midfield qualities which first brought him to Juve's attention in 2015, but he's not always been selected in the starting XI in recent months.
Still, the Gabonese is the type of midfielder who contributes in all phases of the game: powerful, skilful and dynamic, Lemina can win the ball back for his side and create chances going forward.
11. Idrissa Gueye (Everton)
It can be tough to compare ball-winning midfielders like Gueye to more attack-minded players, but there’s no doubt the Everton man’s role is just as important as those who put the ball in the net.
The Senegal international was a rare bright spot for Aston Villa in their dismal relegation campaign of 2015-16, and he’s made further strides since swapping Villa Park for Goodison. Only Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi has averaged more tackles per match in the Premier League this term, with Gueye an expert at regaining possession for his team.
10. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham)
Injuries have limited Lanzini’s game time under both Slaven Bilic and David Moyes this season, but there’s a reason why the Argentine was linked with a move to Liverpool when Philippe Coutinho joined Barcelona in January.
The 25-year-old is a gifted playmaker who can convert as well as create chances, with 17 goals and nine assists in his three seasons in England proof of his ability to make things happen in advanced areas. There will no doubt be interest from other clubs in the summer, but West Ham will be loath to sell one of their best players.
9. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton)
It’s fair to say Sigurdsson hasn’t had the best season of his career; despite scoring a few memorable goals, the Icelander hasn’t exactly lived up to his hefty £50m price tag. At his best, though, the ex-Tottenham and Swansea man remains one of the best players outside the top six.
Few in the Premier League can match the quality of Sigurdsson’s set-piece delivery, while he’s also capable of fashioning scoring opportunities in general play – even if he perhaps doesn’t contribute enough to be a regular starter for a top-six side.
8. Ryan Bertrand (Southampton)
A Champions League winner with Chelsea, Bertrand is presently trying to avoid relegation to the Championship with Southampton. The left-back has been part of a team who have consistently challenged for Europe in recent seasons, but 2017-18 has been far tougher for the south coast outfit.
Bertrand remains a key man for Saints, though, with the left-back having been one of his side’s chief attacking threats in an underwhelming season. His dynamism and stamina allows him to get up and down the flank for 90 minutes, while his deliveries from out wide tend to be accurate.
7. Richarlison (Watford)
Richarlison has faded a little since the turn of the year, which is to be expected after his blistering start to the season under Marco Silva. There aren’t many Brazilians who make the direct jump from South American club football to the Premier League, but the former Fluminense winger hit the ground running upon touching down on English soil.
Five goals and four assists is a respectable return for a Premier League newcomer still getting used to life in a new country, but it’s the 20-year-old’s swaggering style which has caught the eye most. A tricky dribbler capable of beating his man with either fancy footwork or powerful running, Richarlison will only get better.
6. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester)
Ndidi’s recent red card in Leicester’s win at Brighton was a rare example of him losing his composure. The 21-year-old has otherwise showcased a level of maturity belying his tender years since he arrived at the King Power Stadium at the start of 2017.
The rangy midfielder possesses the dynamism needed to constantly get up and down the pitch, and he’s adept at both regaining – no player in the league has made more tackles per game this season – and retaining possession. A clean striker of the ball, Ndidi has already scored several superb goals for the Foxes.
5. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke)
“The feeling that even a Ronaldinho could do little in this team is sobering,” was Shaqiri’s recent assessment of his Stoke colleagues. It may not have been the smartest thing to say, but there’s no doubt the Switzerland international is the Potters’ outstanding player.
The former Bayern Munich man probably viewed Stoke as a stepping stone when he joined in 2015, but he probably hasn’t done enough to secure a transfer to another European giant this summer. Nevertheless, Shaqiri’s technical ability can’t be questioned and Stoke will need him to add to his tally of seven goals and six assists in the coming weeks.
4. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford)
Doucoure didn’t make much of an impact in his debut season in the Premier League in 2016-17, but he’s exploded into life this time around. The Watford man has excelled as an all-action midfielder, breaking up opposition attacks before driving forward in possession and looking to make things happen in the final third.
The 25-year-old also has an eye for a pass and isn’t afraid to pull the trigger, as shown by his seven goals this term. Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs supposedly keen on acquiring Doucoure in the summer.
3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)
Zaha has scored five goals and set up another two for Palace this term, but such statistics don’t show how valuable he is to Roy Hodgson’s side. The Eagles academy product provides pace and trickery whether he’s utilised out wide or through the middle, with few forwards in the Premier League as adept at beating their marker in one-on-one situations.
Zaha put pen to paper on a new contract at Selhurst Park last summer, but Palace’s resolve could be tested at the end of this season. Avoiding relegation to the Championship is a must if they want to keep the Ivory Coast international in south London.
2. Jamie Vardy (Leicester)
Vardy’s debut campaign in the Premier League in 2014-15 yielded just five goals in 34 outings, with the former Fleetwood forward often used out wide. He was unstoppable the following year, though, making the net bulge 24 times as Leicester won the title.
He’s been tremendous again this term, frightening opposition defenders with his pace and directness while racking up another 16 goals in the league. His brilliant finishes against Tottenham and West Brom proved that Vardy possesses subtle technique as well as raw speed.
1. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester)
Mahrez would not be eligible for this list if he’d had his way in the January transfer window. The Algeria international was desperate to join champions-elect Manchester City midway through the season, but Leicester refused to sell and he was forced to stay put for at least a few more months.
The consolation prize for the 27-year-old is top spot in this ranking. Few players in the division – including those in the top six – possess the same level of guile and trickery as Mahrez, who’s registered 33 goals and 22 assists in the last three Premier League seasons.
