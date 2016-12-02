Infographic: The 10 best attackers in the Champions League
By Joe Brewin
Who are the 10 most fearsome forwards in Europe's premier competition over the last 12 months? Our data tells you...
We're now into the business end of our countdown of the world's 100 best footballers – but don't worry, there's still plenty more to come.
Including stuff like this: our latest infographic, detailing the scariest Champions League frontmen over the last 12 months. We've looked at goals, assists and minutes played to bring you an overall record per 90 minutes of contributed net-ripplers (with a minimum of five to be considered here).
